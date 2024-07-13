ADVERTISEMENT

BJP to felicitate elected party leaders in Visakhapatnam

Published - July 13, 2024 09:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The event will be held at Sagaramala Convention Hall at Akkayyapalem on July 15 at 4 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency will organise a programme to felicitate party leaders elected to the Assembly and Parliament, in the 2024 general elections. The event will be held at Sagaramala Convention Hall at Akkayyapalem, here on July 15 (Monday) at 4 p.m..

Union Minister of State for Steel Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, State Minister for Health Y. Satya Kumar Yadav, BJP State president and MP Daggubati Purandeswari, Anakapalli MP C.M. Ramesh, BJP Visakhapatnam North MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and Etcherla MLA N. Eswara Rao will be felicitated on the occasion.

BJP State media co-in-charge D.S. Varma appealed to the party workers and leaders to participate in large numbers and make it a success.

