BJP-TDP-JSP alliance candidate C.M. Ramesh kicks off election campaign for Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat

March 29, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Anakapalli

BJP-TDP-JSP alliance candidate C.M. Ramesh on Friday started his election campaign for Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat by offering puja at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam city.

ADVERTISEMENT

He started the rally from the foothill of the temple to Anakapalli. His spouse accompanied him. Leaders and cadre of BJP, TDP and JSP parties participated in the rally which ended in Anakapalli town where he organised a meeting with the cadre at Nagulapalli.

Addressing the cadre, Mr. Ramesh said, “Mr. Budi Mutyala Naidu of YSRCP has failed in the issue of panchayat funds in the State despite being the Deputy Chief Minister. The other YSRCP leaders like Y.V. Subba Reddy and Vijaya Sai Reddy also failed. If Mr. Mutyala Naidu wins as an MP, what language will he speak in the Lok Sabha? If I win, I will take any issue to the notice of Prime Minister and the Union Ministers. I had fought for the steel plant in Kadapa in the past. Similarly, I will also fight for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Voters can only decide if they want development of Mr. Modi or dust of Mr. Budi.”

Senior leaders Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu from the TDP and Konathala Ramakrishna from JSP were among others who urged the cadres to work for the victory of Mr. Ramesh in the upcoming election.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.