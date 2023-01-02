BJP senior leader Chalapathi Rao cremated with State honours in Visakhapatnam

January 02, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A large number of BJP leaders, party workers as also leaders of other parties paid their last respects to senior leader of BJP and former MLC P.V. Chalapathi Rao, at his residence at Pithapuram Colony here, before the mortal remains were consigned to the flames at Chavulamadhum, on Monday afternoon.

Chalapathi Rao, who was ailing for the past sometime, died at a private hospital, here, on Sunday.

The body was taken in a decorated vehicle, in a procession from his residence at Pithapuram Colony via MVP Double Road, Beach Road, Peda Waltair, Siripuram, Jail Road and Ambedkar statue Circle with scores of party workers participating in the procession. The body was cremated with State honours.

Besides BJP leaders from the city, party leaders from other parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Karnataka States also participated in the procession.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju covered the body with the party flag and paid tributes. The BJP leaders recalled their association with the first BJP president from Andhra Pradesh. Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu, Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath, Rajya Sabha Member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, party leader M. Nagendra, former president of BJP in combined Andhra Pradesh N. Indrasena Reddy and former MLA from Hanumakonda M. Dharma Rao were among those who paid tributes to the departed leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other national leaders sent condolence messages mourning the death of Chalapathi Rao.