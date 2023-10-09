BJP seeks power in 2024 polls to bring development to North Andhra region

October 09, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

State BJP Spokesperson Eeerla Sreerama Murthy has requested people to give power to the party for the development of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next general elections slated to be held in March 2024.

Speaking to reporters at the party office in Lawson’s Bay Colony here on Monday, Mr. Murthy said that contrary to the promises made by the YSRCP government, no development works have been taken up in the region so far. He alleged that the State government has put stickers on projects undertaken with the Central funds in the region.

There was a proposal to supply water to North Coastal Andhra Pradesh through reservoirs at an estimated cost of ₹2,704 crore, but so far there is no progress, he said.

Mr. Murthy said that the YSRCP government had promised to complete the Polavaram major irrigation project, but it was not fulfilled.