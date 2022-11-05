BJP seeks apology from YSRCP for ‘ugly behaviour’ towards corporator in Vizag

Suspension of Ward 48 corporator G. Kavitha from GVMC Council meeting was anti-democratic, says GVL Narasimha Rao

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 05, 2022 21:39 IST

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao | Photo Credit: File photo

The suspension of BJP corporator (Ward No. 48) G. Kavitha from the GVMC Council meeting on November 4 has raked up a controversy. A day after the incident, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao condemned the the suspension of Ms. Kavitha and criticised the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for the ‘ugly behaviour’, demanding that the ruling party must tender an apology.

Terming the suspension as ‘anti-democratic’, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that Ms. Kavitha was fighting for development for her ward, by raising the voice of the people in the Council.

“I would like to question Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy if this is how his party leaders should behave an elected leader and a woman,” he said.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that if the ruling party continued top behave in such manner, then the BJP would become the first choice of people in Visakhapatnam. “The BJP will take up public issues and work for the resolutions. We will launch an agitation against the YSRCP government if needed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders B. Vasantha Lakshmi and P.L.V.N. Yadav condemned the YSRCP for dragging out a woman corporator using marshals, when she tried to question the about the promised development activities in her ward.

