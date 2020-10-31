BJP seeks allotment of houses for all PMAY beneficiaries

‘Centre sanctioned seven lakh houses for the State’

BJP leaders and party workers staged a dharna at Gandhi statue near GVMC office here on Friday protesting against irregularities in housing scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav said houses should be allotted to beneficiaries under PM Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the district. He said that the State governments were renaming the Central schemes and implementing them as their pet schemes. He said the BJP government had sanctioned the highest number of seven lakh houses for the State. But both the present and previous governments had miserably failed in handing over houses to the beneficiaries.

BJP State vice president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said the YSRCP government had promised to give 25 lakh houses and house sites for poor people under its Navaratnalu scheme. However, the government could not give 3.5 lakh houses allotted for the beneficiaries in the last 18 months. He said under the PMAY scheme 7,01,000 houses were sanctioned for the State. Of them, the TDP government invited tenders for 4.74 lakh houses. However, the YSRCP government reduced the number of houses to 3.13 lakh thus rendering injustice to over 1.60 lakh beneficiaries. He said tenders were invited for 58,000 houses in Visakhapatnam but the YSRCP government limited the number of houses to 25,000 and cancelled proposals for remaining ones. He demanded that houses be given to all those who paid advance payment in the form of DDs.