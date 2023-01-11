BJP seeks action against Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao for seeking separate State if Amaravati is declared sole capital of Andhra Pradesh

January 11, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy has also found fault with Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao’s statements of demanding that a separate State be formed with Visakhapatnam as capital, if Amaravati is made as sole capital by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) if it comes to power in 2024. Demanding immediate suspension of the Minister, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that with such statements, Mr. Prasada Rao is trying to create a rift between the people of Andhra Pradesh. He also wondered whether divide and rule is the agenda of YSRCP in the coming elections.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office here on Wednesday, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy alleged that Mr. Prasada Rao, who has been in politics for the last four decades, has done nothing for the welfare of the region. He also demanded that the YSRCP release a White Paper on the development works taken up by the government in North Andhra region.

“Since the last 45 months after coming to power, the YSRCP has failed to address Uddanam issues, complete various reservoirs including Thotapalli and migrations from this region still continue. Why was the foundation stone for Bhogapuram airport still not laid?. Have the YSRCP Ministers brought any funds for the development of their region?,” he questioned, adding that the YSRCP leaders want Visakhapatnam as Executive capital for their real estate purpose but not for the benefit of the people from this region.

Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that with less than 15 months to go for the election, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been telling his Ministers, MLAs that they should win all the 175 seats. But the fact is the YSRCP government does not know on what basis they would go for the polls, since development in the State is zero.

The BJP leader also said that the YSRCP government has been mocking the welfare schemes being provided by the BJP and is using the same funds to distribute it to the beneficiaries, but on their name. He also alleged large scale corruption by the YSRCP leaders in sale of sand, land, liquor and mining activities

BJP leaders V. Suryanarayana Raju and B. Venkata Suryanarayana were present.