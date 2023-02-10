BJP SC Morcha seeks release of White Paper on funds spent for SC welfare in Andhra Pradesh

February 10, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Bharatiya Janata SC Morcha general secretary K.N.P. Chakravarthy has described the YSR Congress Party government as ‘anti-Dalit’ and challenged it to release a White paper on the funds spent for the welfare of Scheduled Castes in the State.

Addressing a media conference, along with BJP Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati, here on Friday, Mr. Chakravarthy alleged that 26 welfare schemes, introduced for SC , were withdrawn by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He also alleged that the SC, ST Sub-Plan funds were diverted towards the free schemes under ‘Navaratnalu’, thereby ignoring the welfare of SCs. The YSRCP government has the dubious distinction of creating corporations for sub-castes among SCs, but failing to spend even a rupee for the welfare of SC s, through those corporations.

Mr. Raveendra demanded that the funds allocated under the SC and ST Sub-Plans be utilised only for the welfare of SCs and ST s respectively. He also sought revival of the welfare schemes, which were withdrawn.

The SC Morcha was gearing up to stage dharnas at all Collectorates in the State, on the alleged injustice being done to the community, on February 13.

District SC Morcha president Koduru Sanjeeva Rao, north Andhra zonal in charge Mancha Naga Malleswari, general secretaries Madhusudhana Rao and Rakesh were among those who were present.