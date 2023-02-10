ADVERTISEMENT

BJP SC Morcha seeks release of White Paper on funds spent for SC welfare in Andhra Pradesh

February 10, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata SC Morcha general secretary K.N.P. Chakravarthy has described the YSR Congress Party government as ‘anti-Dalit’ and challenged it to release a White paper on the funds spent for the welfare of Scheduled Castes in the State.

Addressing a media conference, along with BJP Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati, here on Friday, Mr. Chakravarthy alleged that 26 welfare schemes, introduced for SC , were withdrawn by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He also alleged that the SC, ST Sub-Plan funds were diverted towards the free schemes under ‘Navaratnalu’, thereby ignoring the welfare of SCs. The YSRCP government has the dubious distinction of creating corporations for sub-castes among SCs, but failing to spend even a rupee for the welfare of SC s, through those corporations.

Mr. Raveendra demanded that the funds allocated under the SC and ST Sub-Plans be utilised only for the welfare of SCs and ST s respectively. He also sought revival of the welfare schemes, which were withdrawn.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The SC Morcha was gearing up to stage dharnas at all Collectorates in the State, on the alleged injustice being done to the community, on February 13.

District SC Morcha president Koduru Sanjeeva Rao, north Andhra zonal in charge Mancha Naga Malleswari, general secretaries Madhusudhana Rao and Rakesh were among those who were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US