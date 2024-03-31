BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao vows to strive for development of Visakhapatnam despite being denied the Lok Sabha ticket

March 31, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that he will continue the ‘GVL for Vizag’ campaign even though he did not get the ticket for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency. The ticket was given to TDP candidate M. Sribharat, GITAM university president and son-in-low of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, as part of the seat-sharing agreement between the TDP, BJP and the JSP.

Mr. Narasimha Rao organised a press conference on Sunday at his residence in Pandurangapuram instead of at the party office at Lawson’s Bay Colony in the city.

Speaking to the media, he said that the BJP, which has a historical connection with Visakhapatnam as it won the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and the mayoral election in 1982, did not get the Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming polls 2024 due to many reasons including family background. Many BJP followers along with the leaders and cadre were upset after the ticket was not allotted to BJP, which had a strong base in Visakhapatnam. The matter was brought to the notice of the party high command, he added. He regretted that he did not get the ticket despite working sincerely in the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency for the last three years by touring every place and meeting all sections of people. Mr. Narasimha Rao said BJP has a strong vote bank (about 15%) in Andhra Pradesh but was silent on explaining the reason for the BJP to contest the polls in alliance with the TDP and the JSP.

“However, I will continue my `GVL for Vizag’ campaign even though I didn’t get Lok Sabha ticket. I am not doing it for elections. It will be unfair to leave people to their fate and take care of our business after being elected. People should not encourage such politicians,” Mr. Rao said.

Earlier Mr. Narasimha Rao said that money is playing a major role in the elections in Southen Indian States except Kerala. Elections are being held in many poor States, but the situation is different in Andhra Pradesh where money is needed for everything in elections. This is unfortunate, he said. He urged the public and the media to campaign against money influencing candidates and political parties. Mr. Narasimha Rao said that Lok Sabha candidates of all political parties, including those of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, should reveal their agenda regarding the constituency they are going to contest.

While talking about the national politics, Mr. Narasimha Rao expressed confidence that BJP will get 400 seats in 2024 general elections. There is no alternative to Mr. Narendra Modi as the main opposition is corrupt, he said.

In South Indian States too, BJP will lead. It will get all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka and double digit seats in Telangana due to fall of Bharat Rasthra Samiti party. This time BJP will get seats in Kerala too, he concluded.