BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao nominated as ZRUCC Member of East Coast Railway

July 18, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Rajya Sabha member from BJP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has been nominated as a member of the Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) of East Coast Railway (E Co R) Zone, headquartered in Bhubaneswar.

Five Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha members from the region are nominated to the Railway Zonal Consultative Committees. Mr Narasimha Rao has been nominated to represent the interests of people of North Andhra region in Waltair Division of ECoR.

Mr. Narasimha Rao has been championing the interests of railway users of Visakhapatnam and North Andhra region. He was responsible for the extension of the Vande Bharat Express to Visakhapatnam, which was originally planned between Secunderabad and Vijayawada.

He raised railway issues pertaining to the region like the need for early establishment of the new South Coast Railway Zone, with headquarters in Visakhapatnam, and the need for easing traffic congestion in Visakhapatnam railway station and commencement of regular trains to Varanasi, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and a train to Bengaluru, originating in Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Narasimha Rao stated that he will double his efforts in improving railway connectivity from Visakhapatnam and North Andhra region, ensuring better passenger services and amenities and work towards removing the bottlenecks for better passenger and cargo movement in Waltair division.

Railway employees unions in Waltair division, active civil society members striving for better rail services and industry representatives expressed happiness on the appointment of Mr. Narasimha Rao and hoped that his active involvement and support would pave the way for better connectivity from Visakhapatnam and other places in Waltair Division to the rest of the nation..