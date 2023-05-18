HamberMenu
BJP promises to take up issue of e-shram cards for beach vendors

May 18, 2023 04:55 am | Updated 04:55 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati has assured all support to the beach vendors for sanction of ‘e-shram’ cards, being issued to ‘unorganised sector workers’ and told them of the benefits that they would get through these cards.

Addressing a meeting of the Beach Vendors Association, organised under the leadership of BJP Street Vendors Association convener Tirumala Rao, at the party office here on Wednesday, Mr. Raveendra said that unorganised sector workers could avail of the benefits under the schemes like ‘Jeevan Jyothi’, ‘Suraksha Bima Yojana’, ‘Mudra Yojana’ and ‘Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana’. The details of the beach vendors, carrying out their businesses between Naval Coast Battery to VUDA Park, would be gathered by the party. He said that he would take up with the issues with the GVMC Commissioner and strive to secure the ‘e-shram’ cards for those who do not possess the same.

One of the participants Chidam Ramana said that the GVMC had formed a committee to regularise the street wonders. He said that based on the recommendations of the committee, proposals were being made to set up ‘hawker zones’ in the beach area. He called upon the participants to welcome the proposal, if it was favourable to them (hawkers) or else oppose the proposals. He also called upon the participants to ensure that the area around their place of business was kept clean and two separate garbage bins were arranged. Plastic ban was in force in the city and the vendors should not use plastic covers and plastic spoons, he said.

BJP State executive member S.V.S. Prakash Reddy, district general secretaries P. Srinivas and D. Ganesh were present.

