BJP planning to organise road show during PM's visit

All political parties are gearing up to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Visakhapatnam on November 11 and 12. The BJP leaders have decided to organize a Prime Minister’s road show in the city for which planning is being made and the route for it will be finalised in a day or two.

BJP leaders Somu Veerraju and G.V.L. Narasimha Rao among others conducted a meeting to review the arrangements for Mr. Modi’s visit. The BJP leaders are planning cultural shows involving folk artists.

The BJP leaders are planning to arrange mammoth hoardings welcoming Mr. Modi, for which 28 points have been identified. The party leaders have also decided to bring in beneficiaries of various Central welfare schemes to the road show.

Meanwhile, YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, TTD Chairperson Y.V. Subba Reddy, IT Minister G. Amarnath, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth inspected the arrangements for the public meeting of Mr. Modi scheduled to be held at Andhra University Engineering College ground.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy told the media that at least 2 lakh people would take part in the programme. “A request has been sent from the CMO to the PMO to include the stone-laying for the works at Bhogapuram airport, along with seven other programmes. The PMO is yet to respond,” he said.