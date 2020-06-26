BJP organises virtual rally

A virtual rally was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to mark the completion of one year by the Modi government in its second term, on Friday.

Former MP K. Haribabu, MLC P.V.N. Madhav and BJP Parliamentary Party district president M. Ravindra participated in the rally at the party office in the city.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who participated as the chief guest, explained about the historic decisions taken by the Centre in the last one year, particularly those taken during the lockdown to help various sectors in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Party representatives K.V.S.N. Prasad, Y.C. Simhadri, Suman and Kiran Bonisetty were present.