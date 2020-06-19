BJP organises door-to-door campaign

19 June 2020 23:08 IST

A door-to-door campaign — Jana Jagaran Abhiyan — was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the aegis of its State executive member K.V.V.V. Satyanarayana, at the 28th ward in Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency on Friday.

Party leader Kasiviswanadha Raju explained to the people about the schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of weaker sections and his measures for strengthening the nation.The objective of the present campaign was to enlighten people on the development works initiated by the Centre in the last one year, in its second term. The Centre was releasing crores of rupees to Andhra Pradesh but the same was not being properly utilised by the State government, he alleged.

He called upon people to vote for the BJP – JSP alliance in the forthcoming local body polls in the State.