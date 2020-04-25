BJP opposes GO on resuming surplus land at Marripalem

BJP floor leader in the Council P.V.N. Madhav has taken exception to the State government issuing a GO on resuming the surplus land under Urban Land Ceiling at Marripalem in the city.

He said issuing the order (GO Ms no.115 dated 23.04.2020) was not justified in the present situation of fighting COVID-19 and in the light of directions issued by the High Court not to take decisions on the demolitions, dispossession and eviction till May 31.

He said there was a long-pending appeal for regularisation of the 17,135 square metres of land in Survey No. 81/3 at Marripalem. Besides, an FIR was pending on some persons threatening the landholder and an NRI trying to acquire it.

Mr. Madhav wanted to know whether any notice was issued to the person concerned and why it was done so secretively since it was not government land. It would create fear among entrepreneurs about losing land over minor lapses, he said.

Stranded fishermen

The MLC said the PMO, the Vice-President, Union Home and Finance Ministers, the Gujarat Chief Minister involved themselves in an effort to bring back Andhra fishermen from Veraval even by engaging a passenger ship. However, owing to the situation it was decided to improve facilities there itself and provide food prepared by Andhra cooks. Similarly efforts were being made to bring home Andhra pilgrims stranded in Varanasi and Hardwar, he said.

Mr. Madhav criticised the YSRCP MLAs taking out processions and said at Srikalahasti several persons tested positive for COVID-19 after that. He, however, felt in view of the WHO protocols involved it was difficult to suppress positive cases as was being alleged by some.

BJP city president M. Ravindra was present.