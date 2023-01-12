BJP oppose TTD’s decision to hike room rentals

January 12, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders led by Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. .Narasimha Rao submitted a representation to Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan on January 12 (Thursday), demanding that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) must revoke its decision of increasing the rents of the rooms in Tirumala.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that ₹1,500 was being charged for a room which used to be available for ₹150 a day. and a room with charge of ₹750 had been increased to ₹2,200. How can a common man afford to it?, he asked. The BJP MP also demanded enquiry into alleged irregularities at Srisailam Devasthanam.

He also said that the BJP would intensify agitations across the State, if the State government did not focus on issues pertaining to desecration of Hindu temples.

BJP leaders Surendra Mohan, P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, Suhasini Anand, M Ravindra and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT