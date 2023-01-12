HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP oppose TTD’s decision to hike room rentals

party delegation submits a representation to Visakhapatnam Joint Collector

January 12, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leaders led by MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao submitting a representation to Joint Collector J.S. Viswanathan in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

BJP leaders led by MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao submitting a representation to Joint Collector J.S. Viswanathan in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders led by Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. .Narasimha Rao submitted a representation to Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan on January 12 (Thursday), demanding that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) must revoke its decision of increasing the rents of the rooms in Tirumala.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that ₹1,500 was being charged for a room which used to be available for ₹150 a day. and a room with charge of ₹750 had been increased to ₹2,200. How can a common man afford to it?, he asked. The BJP MP also demanded enquiry into alleged irregularities at Srisailam Devasthanam.

He also said that the BJP would intensify agitations across the State, if the State government did not focus on issues pertaining to desecration of Hindu temples.

BJP leaders Surendra Mohan, P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, Suhasini Anand, M Ravindra and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.