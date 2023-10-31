ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MP urges Railway Board Chairperson to conduct a thorough probe into train accident in Andhra Pradesh

October 31, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

He demands a detailed review on train safety in ECoR Zone, which witnessed two major accidents in five months

The Hindu Bureau

Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Verma Sinha

Rajya Sabha member from BJP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao met Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha in Delhi and sought a thorough inquiry into the train accident near Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district.

In a meeting with the Railway Board Chairperson, Mr. Narasimha Rao also demanded a detailed review on train safety in the East Coast Railway Zone, which has seen two major accidents in the last five months.

The Chairperson assured the MP that all steps would be taken expeditiously to strengthen railway safety in E Co R Zone.

