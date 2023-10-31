HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP MP urges Railway Board Chairperson to conduct a thorough probe into train accident in Andhra Pradesh

He demands a detailed review on train safety in ECoR Zone, which witnessed two major accidents in five months

October 31, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Verma Sinha

Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Verma Sinha

Rajya Sabha member from BJP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao met Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha in Delhi and sought a thorough inquiry into the train accident near Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district.

In a meeting with the Railway Board Chairperson, Mr. Narasimha Rao also demanded a detailed review on train safety in the East Coast Railway Zone, which has seen two major accidents in the last five months.

The Chairperson assured the MP that all steps would be taken expeditiously to strengthen railway safety in E Co R Zone.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.