BJP MP urges BHEL CMD to open the company’s gate on Thunglam side of Visakhapatnam for convenience of people

November 08, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Rajya Sabha member from BJP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has requested BHEL CMD Koppu Sadashiv Murthy to ensure opening of the BHEL Gate, on Thunglam side of Visakhapatnam, round the clock for the convenience of villages of Thunglam and adjoining villages, located on the rear side of BHEL plant.

Mr. Narasimha Rao submitted a representation he had received from the people of Thunglam village of Gajuwaka, to the BHEL CMD.

The BJP MP noted that in the year 1970-72, the then Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation had given about 393 acres of agricultural land to BHPV company for the purpose of construction of BHPV township with a nominal price paid to the farmers. In this, a residential township has been constructed in about 183 acres adjacent to Thunglam village.

BHPV was built by the company on about 186 acres away from the village. Separate walls were built for the company and the township. The people residing in Thunglam and Kapu Thunglam have to travel daily to Visakhapatnam city and Gajuwaka for various works through the small gateway between BHPV Township and BHPV Plant. People from villages like Chukkavanipalem Jaggarajupeta, Pakhir Takya and Siddharthanagar also use this route for travelling.

BHPV had merged with BHEL in 2010. There is also a big gate next to the small gate which the public uses for their transport. But that main gate is always closed except for plant needs. Students of surrounding villages who are studying in the school in the township do not have access of going by using autos through the big gate. Also, during medical emergencies in these villages, there is no way for an ambulance or a four-wheeler to go to the hospital urgently.

People from these villages have appealed to BHEL officials, public representatives and district officials for many years to open the big gate on Thungalam side for their travel needs.

Mr. Narasimha Rao noted: “I have visited the area, inspected the gate and even met Executive Director and other senior officials of the BHEL-HPVP plant. I have found that the reasons cited are inappropriate as the gate is at the end of the road that separates plant and the township and the plant has a separate boundary wall with proper security in place.”

As the matter could not be resolved, a petition has been filed in the AP High Court and the matter is pending. The BJP MP sought the intervention of the CMD to resolve the issue by agreeing to an out-of-court settlement providing access to the villagers of Thunglam and other villages.