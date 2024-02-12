BJP MP pays tributes to PV Narasimha Rao

February 12, 2024 11:20 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao paid tributes to former Prime Minister, the late P.V. Narasimha Rao, after the latter was conferred the ‘Bharat Ratna’ by Government of India in recognition of his services to the nation. The BJP MP garlanded the statue of P.V. Narasimha Rao, opposite the Government Circuit House, here, on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the BJP MP described the conferring of Bharat Ratna to P.V. Narasimha Rao as an honour not only to the Telugu people but also to the people of the country. He recalled that P.V. Narasimha Rao as Prime Minister had ushered in a new economic era in the country. He had bailed out the nation from a difficult economic situation by implementing path-breaking economic reforms in 1991.

He added that though P.V. Narasimha Rao was not connected to the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conferred the highest civilian award on him in recognition of his services to the nation. This was a reflection of the BJP’s culture and policies. During the Congress government, which was in power from 2004 to 2014, P.V. Narasimha Rao’s services were not recognised or given due credit. On the contrary, the Congress Party had humiliated P.V. Narasimha Rao both before and after his death, the BJP MP alleged.

Mr. GVL Narasimha Rao demanded that the two Telugu States — AP and Telangana, should build a memorial for P.V. Narasimha Rao to celebrate his birth anniversary every year and announce an award under his name.

