January 06, 2024 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Saturday performed bhumi puja for the four-day Sankranti festival event at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds here. Mr. Rao said that the GVL Team will organise the event. A village atmosphere will be created in the vast venue. Visitors can enjoy the true festival spirit in the four days. The details about the event would be disclosed shortly, he added.

