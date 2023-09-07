HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao visits Hindustan Shipyard Limited

Huge orders worth ₹19,000 crore from Ministry of Defence will help the Visakhapatnam-based shipbuilder improve its finances, he says  

September 07, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao with Hindustan Shipyard Limited CMD Cmde Hemant Khatri (retired) in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao with Hindustan Shipyard Limited CMD Cmde Hemant Khatri (retired) in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao visited Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) on September 7 (Thursday) and held discussions with its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Cmde Hemant Khatri (retired) about its operations, performance. He had a tour of the HSL premises.

Mr. Narasimha Rao thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a huge order worth about ₹19,048 crore to the HSL for building five naval fleet support ships for the Ministry of Defence over the next six years. This is the largest order ever received by the HSL, and its production and financial performance will hugely improve, he said.

The MP also visited the historical ‘Bunker Museum’ which was used by the armed forces during the World War II.

He requested the HSL CMD to provide the highest number of internships, apprenticeships and job opportunities to the local youth and organise guided tours for the school and college students. Cmde Hemant Khatri agreed to provide such opportunities to the local youth.

Mr. Narasimha Rao also discussed the issue of regularisation of jobs for hundreds of employees of the HSL on fixed-tenure employment basis.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.