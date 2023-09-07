BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao visits Hindustan Shipyard Limited

September 07, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao visited Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) on September 7 (Thursday) and held discussions with its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Cmde Hemant Khatri (retired) about its operations, performance. He had a tour of the HSL premises.

Mr. Narasimha Rao thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a huge order worth about ₹19,048 crore to the HSL for building five naval fleet support ships for the Ministry of Defence over the next six years. This is the largest order ever received by the HSL, and its production and financial performance will hugely improve, he said.

The MP also visited the historical ‘Bunker Museum’ which was used by the armed forces during the World War II.

He requested the HSL CMD to provide the highest number of internships, apprenticeships and job opportunities to the local youth and organise guided tours for the school and college students. Cmde Hemant Khatri agreed to provide such opportunities to the local youth.

Mr. Narasimha Rao also discussed the issue of regularisation of jobs for hundreds of employees of the HSL on fixed-tenure employment basis.