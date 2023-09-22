HamberMenu
BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao meets Union Steel Secretary; seeks resolution of problems faced by RINL and its Executives 

The MP was accompanied by Steel Executives Association members from RINL including its General Secretary K. V. D. Prasad and others.

September 22, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L Narasimha Rao. File

BJP Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L Narasimha Rao. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In a meeting with the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Steel Nagendranath Sinha, BJP Rajya Sabha MP G. V. L. Narasimha Rao raised several issues concerning Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), in New Delhi, on September 22. The MP was accompanied by Steel Executives Association (SEA) members from RINL including its General Secretary K. V. D. Prasad and others.

Mr. Rao highlighted the pending issue of promotion of RINL executives that have been pending since 2019 due to delay in the finalisation of the promotion policy by the RINL Board.

Last week, in Visakhapatnam, he met RINL executives including many of its young engineers who joined RINL with big hopes and aspirations around 2012 from premier engineering colleges. The MP informed the Steel Secretary that timebound promotions are not being given from 2021 onwards to these young engineers, which has severely reduced their morale.

MP G.V.L. also raised the issue of supply of iron ore from Bacheli and Kirandoul iron ore mines of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in Chhattisgarh. In the meeting, he also discussed about the poor financial condition of RINL and ways to improve its financials in the interest of its employees and the larger public interest.

G. V. L. Narasimha Rao mentioned that the Steel Secretary who visited RINL, Visakhapatnam, recently responded positively to all issues and promised support for RINL and its employees.

