BJP MP GVL inspects railway stations, interacts with public, staff

August 25, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao inspected Visakhapatnam Railway Station and interacted with passengers, railway coach workers and staff on August 25 morning.

Many passengers brought to his notice the issues at the railway station. He assured that he would hold discussions with the authorities concerned and get them resolved. He inspected the ‘battery-operated car’ at the railway station, being used to transport senior citizens and physically challenged persons across the platforms.

The Railway coolies told him that there were over 120 coolies at Visakhapatnam junction, and they were not getting adequate income to sustain themselves due to poor patronage from passengers. He interacted with the coach cleaning staff.

Senior citizens wanted improvement of battery car services, as there were not enough battery cars at the station. There was very high vibrations in the AC coach, said a passenger, who travelled in an AC coach. He asked the coolies and cleaning staff to meet him on Saturday with their grievances.

Mr. Narasimha Rao asked the passenger to send him a written complaint giving details of his journey.