BJP MP GVL exudes confidence that Surya, who played the lead role in RAM, will make it big in the industry

January 30, 2024 04:12 am | Updated 04:12 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has exuded confidence that Surya, who played the lead role in the patriotic film RAM (Rapid Action Mission), will have a bright future. Surya, who hails from Srikakulam, is an inspiration for the youth from North Andhra, he said.

Mr. Narasimha Rao witnessed a special screening of the movie, which was released on January 26, at Chitralaya Theatre, here, on Monday evening.

The BJP MP said that without family background, it was difficult to make it to the top in the cinema field. Actor Chiranjeevi, who received the Padma Vibhushan award recently, was among such few persons, who worked his way to the top with his hard work, without any backing from the industry. He expressed optimism that Surya would make such a mark in the film industry.

Mr. Surya thanked senior actor Sai Kumar for coordinating with the BJP MP and arranging the special screening of the film. He described the film as his 12-year dream. “It’s a patriotic film with commercial elements. I was overjoyed when the audiences told me that they got goosebumps during the last 40 minutes of the film. I am sure every Hindu and Muslim would feel proud after watching the film.”

