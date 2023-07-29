BJP MP blames Andhra Pradesh government for delay in operationalisation of South Coast Railway Zone

July 29, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Rajya Sabha member from the BJP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Saturday blamed the State government for the delay in operationalisation of South Coast Railway Zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters.

According to a press release, Mr. Narasimha Rao held a review meet with the railway officials led by Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad here.

The issues that came up for discussion include redevelopment of Visakhapatnam railway station by the Central Government at a cost of ₹450 crore, development of Simhachalam, Duvvada and Kothavalasa railway stations at a cost of nearly ₹70 crore under the ‘Amrit Bharat’ scheme and regularisation of special trains currently running from Visakhapatnam to Varanasi and Bengaluru.

The discussions were also made on the 52 acres of land, which was to be transferred to the railways in lieu of the land taken by the State government earlier for its needs from the East Coast Railway, the release said.

“This is the land where the headquarters of the new South Coast Railway Zone is to be constructed. Delay in the land transfer is the main reason for the delay in taking up the construction of the new railway zone headquarters,” Mr. Narasimha Rao, who is also the East Coast Railway Users’ Consultative Committee member, said. He said that he will speak to the State officials regarding this matter once complete details are given to him.