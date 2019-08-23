BJP MLC wants Waltair Railway Division retained

BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav has appealed to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal not to merge the residual portion of Waltair Division with the Vijayawada Division.

In a letter to the Railway Minister, Mr. Madhav thanks him for announcing a new railway zone with headquarters in Visakhapatnam.

‘Against people’s wish’

He noted that the decision to merge the residual portion of Waltair Division with Vijayawada was not in tune with the aspirations of the people of North Andhra region. “Apart from that, the move is also causing a lot of distress among the railway employees.” he said.

Referring to the Waltair Division, Mr. Madhav said a well-established division after 166 years of existence had ceased to exist.

“During the previous NDA regime, eight new railway divisions were added. The residual portion of Waltair Division would be much bigger than Raipur Division,” the BJP MLC pointed out.

Mr. Madhav further noted that the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act had mandated the formation of a new railway zone, but not to eliminate the existing Waltair Division.

“The Central government’s move merger of Waltair with Vijayawada would make the later a difficult division to operate. Retaining Waltair Division will help earn the goodwill of the local people,” Mr. Madhav observed.