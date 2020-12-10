Visakhapatnam

BJP leaderstages dharna over TIDCOhouses

Former MLA and BJP vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and other party leaders staged a dharna at ASR Nagar on Wednesday, protesting against the reduction in the number of TIDCO houses constructed at Thatichetlapalem in the Ward 45.

He said that foundation was laid for construction of 432 houses in nine blocks in the ward when he was an MLA. “The government is now constructing only 280 houses in six blocks, ignoring 144 beneficiaries. Nearly 200 families have no shelter. The government should initiate steps to construct houses for all beneficiaries,” he said.

He said that the State government should honour the promise it had made to the people.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2020 12:50:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/bjp-leaderstages-dharna-over-tidcohouses/article33293564.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY