BJP leaderstages dharna over TIDCOhouses

Former MLA and BJP vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and other party leaders staged a dharna at ASR Nagar on Wednesday, protesting against the reduction in the number of TIDCO houses constructed at Thatichetlapalem in the Ward 45.

He said that foundation was laid for construction of 432 houses in nine blocks in the ward when he was an MLA. “The government is now constructing only 280 houses in six blocks, ignoring 144 beneficiaries. Nearly 200 families have no shelter. The government should initiate steps to construct houses for all beneficiaries,” he said.

He said that the State government should honour the promise it had made to the people.