BJP leaders take up beach cleaning

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and other leaders, including the party’s Parliamentary Party district president M. Ravindra, took up beach cleaning as part of the GVMC poll campaign.
Addressing the media, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that the State government failed in protecting and keeping the beach clean. “It was surprising to see RK Beach littered with garbage and plastic waste. It had come as a surprise to me, as the local body was getting sufficient funds from the Union government,” he said.
He also wondered why the drainage water was being pumped into the sea along with the garbage without being treated. “It is the duty of the State government and the urban local body to check such things,” he said.
Mr. Narasimha Rao also visited Appu Ghar sewage treatment plant and interacted with the vendors on Beach Road.
According to him, the Union government has pumped in a lot of money for the development of the city and alleged that the State government had misused the funds.
