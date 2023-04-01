ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leaders stage protest in Visakhapatnam against attack on Satya Kumar’s convoy

April 01, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Stringent action should be taken against those involved in the incident’

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning attack on the convoy of BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar allegedly by the YSRCP supporters, the BJP activists staged a protest here on Saturday.

The BJP party workers and supporters, under the leadership of former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, staged a sit-in near Dr B.R Ambedkar Statue. Raising slogans against the government, the leaders alleged that this is an attack on democracy.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vishnu Kumar Raju said that the attack occurred when Mr Satya Kumar was coming back after extending his support to the Amaravati farmers’ agitation. He alleged that YSRCP is the only party which can involve in such anti-democratic acts. He demanded that the police must intervene and take stringent action against those involved in the incident. The former MLA said that people will teach YSRCP a lesson in the coming 2024 elections. The YSRCP will see the response for this incident from the BJP very soon, he added.

Former MLC P.V.N. Madhav alleged that the YSRCP has been involved in such attacks against the BJP leaders for a long time. Earlier, such attacks had taken place against BJP State president Somu Veerraju, a BJP corporator in Vizianagaram district and another leader in Rayalaseema. He also demanded an apology from the State Government on the issue.

BJP leaders Ravindra Medapati, BJYM State president K. Surendra Mohan and others were present.

