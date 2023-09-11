ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leaders distribute clay Ganesh idols

September 11, 2023 07:09 am | Updated 07:09 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Clay Ganesh idols were distributed to people at a programme organised by BJP Kisan Morcha vice-president Venkata Krishna Rao, here, on Sunday. BJP Visakhapatnam Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati appealed to the gathering to use only clay idols, thereby protecting the environment. Idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) cause environmental pollution, he said.

BJP district in-charge Putta Gangayya, district general secretary Srirangam Dhavaleswara Rao, Kisan Morcha district president P.V.V. Prasad Rao were present.

