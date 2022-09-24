BJP leaders distribute artificial limbs, wheelchairs to physically challenged in Visakhapatnam

Former BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju and the party’s urban president M. Ravindra distributing artificial limbs and wheelchairs to physically challenged persons in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations, leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) distributed artificial limbs and wheel chairs to the physically challenged persons, at the party office at Lawsons Bay Colony here on Saturday. The event was conducted in association with the Gurudeva Charitable Trust

Visakhapatnam BJP Parliamentary Constituency president M. Ravindra said that they have been organisinga number of welfare programmes and social service activities for 15 days. Already blood donation camps, medical camps, sapling plantations, beach clean-up and Swachh Bharat programmes were organised.

Former MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju said that a number of youth are losing their hands and legs due to accidents. He said that in Visakhapatnam, many youth are being involved in dangerous driving, zig-zag driving and triple riding which could be risky for them and advised them not to involve in such activities. He also appealed police to book cases against such erring motorists and seize their bikes.

The BJP leaders said that social welfare activities will continue till October 2.