BJP leaders distribute ‘akshintalu’ from Ayodhya in Visakhapatnam

January 01, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati participated in the distribution of ‘akshintalu’ (sacred turmeric coated rice), brought from Ayodhya, at Jodugullapalem here on Monday.

The programme was organised under the auspices of BJP Mahila Morcha district president Ummidi Sujatha Raj.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mr. Raveendra said that the centuries-old dream of Hindus would be realised with the completion of Sri Ram Mandir and ‘prana prathista’ of the idol, at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, on January 22. The sacred ‘akshintalu’ brought from Ayodhya were being distributed by volunteers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP), under the aegis of Teertha Kshetra Trust.

Devotees were also given a pamphlet, describing the significance of the temple, and an invitation card. He called upon all Hindus to participate in the distribution of the ‘akshintalu’, and also light lamps in front of their homes, and also to put a few ‘akshintalu’ on their heads on January 22.

BJP district general secretary Srirangam Dhaneswara Rao and 9th Ward BJP president Ummidi Polaraju were present.