BJP leaders condemn attack on TDP offices

‘It was wrong on part of Pattabhiram to make the uncalled-for remarks’

BJP State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has condemned the attacks on the TDP offices, saying that the attacks that were carried out at different places simultaneously suggest that they were ‘pre-planned’. He, however, said that it was wrong on the part of the TDP leader Pattabhiram to make the ‘uncalled-for remarks’ on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a separate statement, BJP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati condemned the attacks and described them as a ‘blot on democracy’. He condemned the personal attacks and derogatory remarks made by the TDP leaders on the Chief Minister.

“The YSRCP leaders could have initiated legal recourse against the TDP leaders,” he said and called for restraint on the part of the leaders of both parties. He recalled that the BJP had condemned the remarks of the YSRCP leaders on the Opposition parties in the past and the TDP was committing the same mistake now.