BJP leaders allege high-handedness by State Government ahead of Prime Minister’s visit to Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau November 11, 2022 22:48 IST

‘Civic body deliberately removed flags, banners and flexis of the party which were arranged to welcome Narendra Modi’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders allege high-handedness by the State Government ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city. BJP leaders allege that the civic body deliberately removed flags, banners and flexis of the party which were arranged to welcome Mr. Narendra Modi. On Friday, BJP State president Somu Veerraju noticed that the party flags being removed by some authorities who claimed themselves from the civic body, at Siripuram Junction. Expressing his anger, Mr. Veerraju questioned on why the flags were being removed despite having permission. He collected back all the flags which were removed and asked his staff to place them back at the spot. Similarly, a few BJP leaders alleged that such incidents were reported at a few other places too. Some of the BJP leaders also alleged that the authorities concerned had even tried to stop people from attending the PM’s roadshow by not allowing supporters to proceed from Sheela Nagar and Chavulamadham areas, after some time, citing security concerns. -



