BJP leader seeks action against private hospital

BJP leader and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju has written to the District Collector seeking action against a private hospital located at Ramnagar in the city for allegedly fleecing COVID-19 patients, while failing to provide basic amenities and ensure proper sanitation. He also requested the Collector to conduct an inquiry in all private hospitals that were designated as COVID hospitals.
R. Gurunadha Rao, a senior electrical engineer, was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 treatment on August 24. He alleged that AC was not functioning, stinking toilets and lack of other amenities and sought discharge on August 26. By the time of discharge, his sugar level shot up to 500 but no medicines were given to control it.
The patient was charged ₹1.34 lakh for the two-day treatment, the BJP leader said. Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that Mr. Gurunadha Rao could afford the treatment as he was covered by health insurance. He wondered: “What will be the fate of the common man, who goes to a private hospital for COVID-19 treatment?”
“We are looking into the complaint,” P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College and District COVID-19 Officer, said when contacted on Sunday.
