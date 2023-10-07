BJP leader joins YSR Congress Party in Visakhapatnam

October 07, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

BJP North Coastal Andhra Pradesh SC Morcha in-charge Mancha Naga Malleswari joined the YSR Congress Party in the presence of regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy here on Saturday. She said that she joined the party after being attracted by the welfare programmes of the YSR Congress party in the State and the workstyle of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion at the YSR Congress Party office on Law College Road here, Mr. Subba Reddy expressed confidence that more leaders from other parties will join the YSR Congress Party, which is sure to come to power again in the State.

