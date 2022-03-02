BJP launches helpline to help Telugu students stranded in Ukraine

The Andhra Pradesh unit of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has set up a toll-free number (8447740720) to assist the Telugu people who are stranded in war-torn Ukraine, party MLC P.V.N. Madhav said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The MLC said that arrangements had been made for the evacuation of the stranded students through free flight services as part of the ‘Mission Ganga’. “More than 5,000 Indian students have already been airlifted from Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed the authorities concerned to increase the frequency of air services and ensure the safety of the students,” said Mr. Madhav.