BJP launches campaign on CAA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a door-to-door campaign on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The campaign which began on January 4 will continue till January 30.

Speaking at a meeting here on Monday, BJP city unit president M. Ravindra said that the CAA and its importance was being explained to the people during the campaign undertaken as a part of ‘Jana Jagran Abhiyan.’

