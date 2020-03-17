BJP, JSP stage protest against ‘threats’ by YSRCP

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 March 2020 01:29 IST

A joint protest was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) denouncing the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), for allegedly threatening Opposition candidates and preventing them from filing nominations, at the Gandhi statue near GVMC on Monday.

The leaders and activists of both the parties alleged that their candidates were prevented from filing their nominations at some places in the State for the local body polls.

They demanded cancellation of the election process and issue of a fresh election notification.

BJP leaders Kambhampati Haribabu, MLC P.V.N. Madhav, Prakash Reddy and Ravi Reddy and JSP leaders Sundarapu Vijay Kumar and Pasupuleti Usha Kiran were among those who participated.