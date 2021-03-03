BJP, JSP exude confidence on winning GVMC polls

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 March 2021 01:09 IST

The BJP and the Jana Sena Party combine on Tuesday expressed confidence of winning GVMC elections. Addressing a joint conference, late in the evening, the party leaders said they reached an agreement with regard to adjustment of seats.

As per the agreement, the Jana Sena Party will contest from 50 wards and the BJP in 48 wards. They said they have changed the nominees wherever it was necessary to honour coalition agreement.

Advertising

Advertising

They alleged that parties were targeting the BJP on steel plant issue with an eye on elections.

BJP leaders P.V.N. Madhav, Vishnukumar Raju and Ravindra and Jana Sena general secretary Shiva Sankar and treasure Bhadram addressed the press meet.