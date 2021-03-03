Visakhapatnam

BJP, JSP exude confidence on winning GVMC polls

The BJP and the Jana Sena Party combine on Tuesday expressed confidence of winning GVMC elections. Addressing a joint conference, late in the evening, the party leaders said they reached an agreement with regard to adjustment of seats.

As per the agreement, the Jana Sena Party will contest from 50 wards and the BJP in 48 wards. They said they have changed the nominees wherever it was necessary to honour coalition agreement.

They alleged that parties were targeting the BJP on steel plant issue with an eye on elections.

BJP leaders P.V.N. Madhav, Vishnukumar Raju and Ravindra and Jana Sena general secretary Shiva Sankar and treasure Bhadram addressed the press meet.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2021 1:11:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/bjp-jsp-exude-confidence-on-winning-gvmc-polls/article33974998.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY