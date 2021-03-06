BJP-JSP combine releases election manifesto for GVMC polls

The BJP-JSP combine released its election manifesto for the GVMC polls here on Saturday.
Speaking after releasing the manifesto, BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav said that the combine have fielded their candidates in 95 out of 98 wards, with the BJP contesting in 44 and the JSP in 51 wards.
He said that the joint manifesto focusses on various issues related to development of the city and was a visionary document.
According to him, various aspects such as smart city development, making the city plastic-free, reducing both air and water pollution, getting the faulty NAD flyover corrected, redesigning the BRTS, starting the work on the South Coast Railway Zone and working out a possible solution of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant are some of the points that are included in the manifesto.
Mr. Madhav said that the BJP will also be focussing on the land-grabbing issues.
JSP general secretary Shiva Shankar said that the common manifesto was arrived after a detailed deliberation by both the parties and was futuristic. Leaders of both the parties were present.
