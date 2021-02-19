Visakhapatnam

BJP has no intention to privatise VSP, says Somu

The TDP and the Left parties are making uncesary criticism, says Somu Veerraju.  

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Somu Veerraju on Thursday claimed that the party was not in favour of privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Mr. Veerraju, who visited Gorantla as part of the exercise to rejuvenate the village-level party cadres, said ‘unnecessary criticism’ of the Central government was being made by the TDP, Left parties, on this issue.

Bharatiya Janata Party
