BJP has lost confidence of voters and its support base has eroded: CPI national secretary

CPI national secretary K. Narayana has said that the recently-concluded general elections in India and Andhra Pradesh have once again proven that arrogance and taking people for granted have resulted in a slide in the strength of the BJP, and defeat of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The CPI national secretary was here to participate in the CPI State Council meeting being held in the city from July 1. The three-day meet would take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the polls and measures to strengthen the party.

Mr. Narayana opined that BJP has lost the confidence of voters and its support base eroded despite attempts to play the Hindutva card. This is evident with the BJP candidate losing the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat to the Samajwadi Party nominee.

Addressing the CPI council members on the second day, on Tuesday, Mr. Narayana said that though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had won for the third time from Varanasi, the margin of votes has shrunk. The party had fallen short of an absolute majority though it had made all out efforts to win over Hindu votes, with PM Modi inaugurating the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which is in Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, in January 2024.

The CPI national secretary alleged that Mr. Modi had failed to implement his promise of providing 2 crore jobs, bringing back the black money stashed in Swiss banks, and weeding out corruption. The recall of high denomination ₹2,000 currency notes from circulation had helped corporates to convert their black money to white.

The corporate companies were thriving at the expense of public sector banks, whose NPAs (Non Performing Assets) had mounted. He said that the new criminal justice laws, brought out by the Centre, should be withheld as they were passed without discussion, after 140 members were sent out of the Parliament. The new laws prescribe stringent punishment of workers for their lapses, while taking a lenient view on managements for their failure to comply with the rules. The penalties have been increased by 100 percent compared to the old laws.

Alleging that measures have been initiated for the ‘sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP)’, Mr. Narayana said that it remains to be seen as to how the TDP and JSP, which were partners in the NDA alliance, would fight for the protection of VSP and for implementation of the assurances given in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, State Assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy and former MLA Manam Anjaneyulu were among those who were present.