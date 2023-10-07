ADVERTISEMENT

BJP had no role in Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, says party leader Vishnu Kumar Raju

October 07, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The State BJP leader and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that BJP had no role in the arrest of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Responding to the posts that went viral on social media, Mr. Raju said that they were untrue.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Raju said that there is no alliance between YSR Congress Party and BJP as speculated. Such fake posts on social media were created by people from YSR Congress Party, he alleged.

Mr. Raju said that he had condemned the way Mr. Naidu was arrested and added that the top BJP leaders were not commenting openly as the case was sub judice. Mr. Raju said that the arrest has increased Mr. Naidu’s popularity and he had gained sympathy.

