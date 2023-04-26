BJP forms committee to file charge-sheet against Andhra Pradesh government

April 26, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has formed a committee to file a charge-sheet against the State Government.

Former MLC P.V.N. Madhav will be the convenor and the advisors are Satya Kumar and D. Purandeswari. The other members include C.M. Ramesh, T.G. Venkatesh, I.Y.R. Krishna Rao and G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Madhav said that the committee was formed and the decision to file a charge-sheet was taken based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice.

“There is a feeling among the people that BJP and the YSRCP are hand in glove and this has been propagated widely through social media. We want to prove that this feeling is wrong and we have no deal with the ruling YSRCP. This is hampering our growth in the State and is affecting the party badly in Andhra Pradesh. That is why we have formed the committee to file the charge-sheet to expose the ruling party. Moreover, we also want to convey that we have no understanding with the TDP,” said Mr. Madhav.

According to him, every aspect of the ruling party will be minutely examined right from the issues in the Assembly to the promises made and which were not fulfilled. All pertaining from the district-level to the Assembly will be examined and then the charge-sheet will be filed, he said.

To begin with, the committee will first look into the issues at the district-level and then go to the State and Assembly, with special focus on the corruption issues, he said.