BJP focussing on strengthening its base in Telugu States, says GVL in Visakhapatnam

June 25, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is focussing on southern States, especially the Telugu speaking States, ahead of 2024 elections. Reiterating Union Home Minister’s Amit Shah’s statements that the party would win more than 20 Lok Sabha seats in the coming elections in Andhra Pradesh, he said that election results of one State (Karnataka) will not have an impact in other States. He confirmed that in Andhra Pradesh, BJP was in alliance with Jana Sena Party (JSP) and their alliance would continue as per the directions of the party.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office here on Sunday, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that senior leaders from the BJP have been conducting public meetings in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On June 11, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had participated in a public meeting in Vizag, while BJP National President, JP Nadda was taking part in a programme at Hyderabad on June 25. Of the four regions, it was only in the south that the BJP lacks majority, and hence special focus was being given to strengthen the party in the south. Soon, many more senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would visit the two Telugu States, he said. He expressed the hope that the Telugu States would help to take forward the BJP’s tally in the coming elections, he said.

He said since Amit Shah’s meeting in Visakhapatnam, the BJP has strengthened its campaigns. Not just in parliamentary constituencies, even ground level meetings are being organised by the party cadre, he added

Earlier, Mr Narasimha Rao and former MLC P.V.N. Madhav recalled that June 25 marks the 48 years of declaring emergency in the country, which they termed as dark days of democracy.