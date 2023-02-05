ADVERTISEMENT

BJP favours Amaravati as capital of Andhra Pradesh as decision on it has already been taken, says GVL

February 05, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘The Chief Minister could set up his camp office at anywhere in the State. However, the capital will be at the place where the Secretariat is located’

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao

Rajya Sabha member from the BJP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that though Visakhapatnam has all the required infrastructure, and is best suited to be the capital of Andhra Pradesh, the BJP favours Amaravati as the capital as a decision on it has already been taken.

Responding to queries at a media conference here on Sunday, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that the Chief Minister could set up his camp office at anywhere in the State. However, the capital would be at the place, where the Secretariat was located. Visakhapatnam has a lot of scope for development in all sectors.

‘No third party in our alliance’

“We are already in alliance with the Jana Sena Party (JSP), and we do not intend to rope in a third party as our alliance partner,” he said in response to another query, perhaps, to set speculations at rest that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would also be taken on board.

On the ‘padayatra’ launched by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, he said that family politics couldn’t be sustained for long. He said though a section of the media was projecting it as a great success, it does not seem to have much support from the people.

Funds for railways

On the Opposition remarks that injustice was done on the railway front to Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that ₹8,406 crore was allocated to railways in the State. When his attention was drawn to the meagre allocation of ₹10 crore to the Visakhapatnam-headquartered South Coast Railway (S Co R) and the new Rayagada Division in East Coast Railway (E Co R), he said that ₹106 crore was released for the S Co R before the visit of the Prime Minister to Visakhapatnam city in November 2022.

